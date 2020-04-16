Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its FREE downloadable resource that explains 'How Top European Pharma Companies Like Bayer are Tackling COVID-19

The interconnected, complex supply chains of European pharma companies are inevitably subject to disruptions. Owing to the complexities and the ongoing crisis creating resilient supply chains and building a systematic supply chain risk management framework has become the 'need of the hour'. Leading pharma companies relying on reactive measures previously are now looking to improve their supply chain risk management capabilities. Notably, the COVID-19 crisis has turned out to be a catalyst for European pharma companies to revisit their supply chain risk management strategies and expedite the adoption of advanced analytics models to build powerful supply chains immune to disruptions.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "As COVID-19 continues to spread across geographies, the pharma industry in Europe remains committed to the global efforts to curb the outbreak and develop new formulations to tackle future outbreaks."

Challenges Faced by European Pharma Companies Amidst the Crisis

#1 How to ensure continuous global supply of critical COVID-19 test kits, masks, and ventilators to treat patients in the face of the ongoing supply chain disruptions and medical device shortages?

#2 As COVID-19 spreads rapidly, what measures must be taken to avoid disruptions to R&D, including ongoing and planned clinical trials?

#3 What can the pharma industry do to help patients and customers make it through challenging times like these?

Leading pharma companies in Europe still follow a reactive approach in responding to supply chain disruptions. Hence one gets to witness a varying degree of professionalization of supply chain risk management across Europe. Considering the current global scenario, supply chain risk management can have a huge financial impact on the organization. Our experts believe, collaborating with suppliers, maintaining close relations with third-party vendors, and performing systematic audits is just a part of the general business practice and businesses must go a step ahead and devise short-term action plans to respond to the immediate challenges posed by the crisis.

