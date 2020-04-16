Eyes' advanced, affordable 2.5D vision adds depth perception and parts recognition for all leading robotic arms, offering seamless integration, one-picture calibration, intuitive programming, and none of the complexity of existing vision systems. Eyes can be flexibly mounted both on the robot wrist or externally, making it ideal for almost any unstructured application in need of vision guidance.

Robotic arms are often tasked with picking items not presented in the same orientation, shape or size. To provide consistent positioning, manufacturers frequently add fixtures, bowl feeders and other hardware, adding cost and complexity to what ends up being rigid applications that lack the ability to easily pick different objects or achieve quick changeover times.

"A significant part of our customer base does not want to be tied to a fixed incoming position of a product they want to pick," says CEO of OnRobot, Enrico Krog Iversen. "They would love to eliminate complicated, bulky and expensive part feeders and fixtures to achieve this, but until now, vision systems have felt out-of-reach. Our new Eyes vision system changes all that."

As opposed to other vision systems on the market, Eyes just needs to take a single image for calibration and part recognition, and has automatic focus to work at different distances within the same application.

Eyes is ideal for sorting a wide variety of objects or for CNC machine tending with metal parts that are defined by outer shape, as well as many other pick-and-place applications where orientation is important. Eyes also offers depth perception within its affordable and easy-to-deploy 2.5D vision.

"2.5D is rapidly emerging as the perfect technology for vision-guided applications," says Iversen. "Compared to 2D it adds not only length and width but also height information for the specific part, which is ideal when objects may vary in height or if objects must be stacked."

Eyes can be easily mounted on the robot wrist or externally, and integrates seamlessly with all leading collaborative and light industrial robot arms through OnRobot's One System Solution, a unified mechanical and communications interface based on the company's Quick Changer, now an integrated part of all OnRobot products.

The new vision system directly interfaces with other OnRobot devices making it is very easy to use Eyes together with any of OnRobot's grippers. With a dual setup, using a dual Quick Changer, the gripper's tool center point (TCP) can be automatically configured by Eyes, eliminating any potential conflict between different software packages from different tool vendors. The optimal mounting depends on the application. Some of the advantages of having Eyes mounted externally is not having to worry about cables running alongside the robot and the ability to optimize cycle time, as Eyes can take the picture and process this, while the robot is doing another operation.

Download images and video HERE.

About OnRobot

OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of tools for collaborative applications, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, a vacuum gripper, the award-winning Gecko Gripper, and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005537/en/

Contacts:

Company:

OnRobot:

Kristian Hulgard, General Manager, Americas

+1 469 442 9370

kristian.hulgard@onrobot.com

Media:

McCall Media:

Mette McCall

+1 415 847 8649

mette@mccallmedia.net