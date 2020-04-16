SkyKick Names Kathryn Saducas as New Channel Executive

Saducas Joins Cloud Management Provider's Executive Team as Global VP of MSP Sales

SEATTLE, April 16, 2020), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology solution partners (ITSPs), recently announced the promotion of European General Manager Kathryn Saducas to Global Vice President, MSP Sales. In this role, she will lead sales and account management teams focused on SkyKick's Managed Services Provider (MSP) segment, driving the company's reach and engagement with SkyKick's 25,000 MSP's and the broader MSP market. Saducas becomes SkyKick's first leader promoted to the SkyKick Executive Team from within the company, a nod to her extremely strong track record of results in the European market, and to the importance the global market plays for the Seattle-Based company.



"SkyKick's rapid expansion and growth for our partners in Europe is due in no small part to Kathryn and her demonstrated ability to build the SkyKick team and brand into a substantial force in the region," said co-CEO, Todd Schwartz. "Her appointment allows us to further develop our global sales teams' capabilities to better help serve our partners' cloud business."

Since joining SkyKick in April 2016 as General Manager of Europe, Saducas has been instrumental in driving awareness and adoption of SkyKick's suite of products - which make it easy and efficient for ITSPs to migrate, backup, and manage customers in the cloud - driving exponential revenue growth in the EMEA region. Additionally, Saducas helped position the company as a leader in GDPR compliance and advocate for European data protection and the rights of SkyKick Partners. The Amsterdam-based office she helped establish now has 50+ team members from 14 different countries delivering sales, support, engineering, marketing, and HR across 15 different languages to 10,000+ partners in over 50 countries.

"SkyKick's growth and expansion globally in the past five years have been phenomenal, and sustaining that growth requires truly integrated, best-in-class sales, marketing, operations and support systems," said co-CEO, Evan Richman. "In order to continue to serve our expanding global partner base, it's essential to have the right leaders in place. We look forward to Kathryn's continued leadership in delivering on SkyKick's mission to help partners successfully move, protect, and manage their customers in the cloud."

The executive appointment is the latest in a series of high points for the Seattle headquartered cloud management company. SkyKick was recently ranked in an article in Forbes as the #1 Cloud Computing Company to work for in Seattle and 11th in the country. Earlier this year, CRN named SkyKick as one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Management and Migration Companies of 2020 , and SkyKick's VP of Global Business Development, Pete Labes, was named a CRN 2020 Channel Chief . Additionally, the company was recognized in the 2020 CRN Partner Program Guide , an annual guide that identifies successful partner programs available in the IT channel. CRN evaluated hundreds of application submissions to compile the annual list, scoring applicants on their program offerings, partner profitability, available partner training, education, and support; marketing programs, sales support, and more. The recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing value and profitability for its over 25,000+ partners around the globe.

About SkyKick

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud automation and management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup, and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 25,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business. The company has won numerous awards, including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Forbes #1 Cloud Company in Seattle to Work for, and one of North America's fastest-growing technology companies, according to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. SkyKick's global headquarters is in Seattle, European headquarters is in Amsterdam, and it has offices in Sydney and Tokyo. For more information, visit skykick.com.