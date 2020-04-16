Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holdings in Companies Correction 16-Apr-2020 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC Replacement Announcement: This announcement replaces the Holding(s) in Company announcements released at 18:51 and 18:55 on 14 April 2020 and 10:20 on 16 April 2020 with EQS news IDs 1021571, 1021577 and 1022859 respectively. Please be advised these announcements should be disregarded as they do not relate to Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc. The issuers have been notified of the holdings. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 16 April 2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 58564 EQS News ID: 1023079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

