ScotGems Plc - Annual General Meeting

On 9 March 2020, ScotGems plc announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The Company now announces that it has posted to Shareholders its full Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 May 2020.

In the light of the guidance received from the Government, the current restrictions on travel and public gatherings and the recommended practice of self-isolation, the Board has been carefully considering the health, wellbeing and safety of Shareholders. The Board has decided to amend arrangements for the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") due to be held at 12 noon on 27 May 2020 at the offices of First State Investments (UK) Limited, Finsbury Circus House, 15 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB. The Board has resolved, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, to postpone the AGM in order that it will now be held at 12 noon on 27 May 2020 at the offices of PATAC Limited, 21 Walker Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7HX.

In line with the Stay at Home measures, Shareholders are strongly discouraged from attending the AGM. In addition and in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company will be imposing entry restrictions on persons wishing to attend the AGM. The Company is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of Shareholders, the Board and its advisors.

In the meantime, the Board would strongly encourage all Shareholders to exercise their votes by way of proxy in advance of the meeting. This will ensure that your votes are received and counted in the AGM and minimises the need to attend the meeting in person.

The Board always welcomes questions from Shareholders at the AGM however this year Shareholders are invited to submit any questions to the Board in advance of the AGM. All questions should be submitted by email to the following address rsvp@stewartinvestors.com before 5 pm on 22 May 2020.

In addition, in advance of the AGM the investment management team will be hosting a webcast on 5 May 2020 at 10 am. They would like to make this as interactive as possible for Shareholders. Therefore Shareholders will also be able to register and submit questions in advance using the following email address rsvp@stewartinvestors.com. Questions received in advance will help the investment management team prepare relevant presentation material. Those unable to attend on 5 May 2020 can also register and will be sent a recording after the event.

The Board would like to assure Shareholders that the Investment Manager, the Board and the other service providers working on Shareholders' behalf continue to manage the affairs of the Company as efficiently and effectively as possible, providing updates on any material developments in the usual way, via RNS.

