BitForex Launches BitForex CApp Town To Foster The Adoption Of Blockchain Applications

This open platform will allow blockchain applications to integrate their services for free and serve over 4 million crypto users worldwide.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / BitForex, a leading digital asset exchange service, has launched the BitForex CApp Town - a truly open platform that gives global cryptocurrency users access to a vast range of blockchain-based applications from a single, hassle-free app.

In essence, the BitForex Crypto Application Town will serve as a hub for the world's most promising applications, bridging the gap between forward-thinking blockchain businesses and millions of potential users from all over the world.

The all-in-one application model has proven to be an attractive model for end-users. But unlike other companies relying on a centralized development of the underlying features (WeChat, AliPay, Grab, etc.), the BitForex CApp Town opts for a decentralized approach.

Blockchain-based applications face a big problem: despite addressing and solving real-life problems with innovative technology, most of them lack the resources to raise awareness and become well-known solutions.

BitForex CEO Garrett Jin :

"The launch of CApp Town will boost the adoption of crypto and blockchain applications by connecting them to our massive user base of global traders. We are committed to helping small but promising applications reach their potential through our solid structure. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, everything we do at BitForex is intended to support the ongoing development of this vibrant industry."

Developers and blockchain entrepreneurs can offer their innovative solutions for free through the BitForex CApp Town, gaining instant exposure to BitForex's 4 million registered users, as well as a solid structure of digital asset services.

IntoTheBlock: First Project On BitForex CApp Town

A one-stop app combining a well-balanced set of blockchain applications presents enormous opportunities for simplifying and improving the lives of millions of people across the globe.

The first blockchain projects to become available on BitForex CApp Town will be IntoTheBlock.

IntoTheBlock provides cryptocurrency adepts with easy-to-read market insights and indicators. This service relies on machine learning algorithms that dynamically monitor and analyze the hundreds of on-chain and off-chain factors to spot unique investment opportunities nonprofessional traders can rapidly implement and profit from.

All blockchain and cryptocurrency projects participating on the BitForex CApp Town will benefit from equal possibilities to:

Reach BitForex's extensive cryptocurrency-savvy user base of 4+ million holders and traders;

Boost global awareness by leveraging BitForex's presence in over 180 countries & regions;

Get access to top-notch big data analytics and transaction reports useful to refine the audience and adjust services

Sergei Khitrov Founder Listing.help & Blockchain Life:

We work with BitForex for 2 years already and we see how much they evolve over time.

CApp Town is witness to this fact, many of our clients have already decided to list on BitForex largely because of CApp Town since this will increase the awareness of their brands. CApp Town also contributes to the development of the crypto industry.

CAPP Token: An Opportunity To Grow Together

BitForex is giving users a chance to take the first row in the development of the BitForex CApp Town through the Crypto Application Token (CAPP).

This ERC-20 token is the global ecological rights certificate of the BitForex CApp Town. Holders of the CAPP Token will play a significant role in the evolution and sustainability of this unprecedented product.

The CAPP Token will be initially distributed via a BitForex Turbo - a premium Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform. The token sale will open on April 20, 2020, at 12:00 (GMT+8) until 14:00 (GMT+8).

The initial price of the CAPP Token is 0.0002 USDT, and its total circulating supply will be capped at 10,000,000,000 CAPP.

More details:

BitForex: https://www.BitForex.com/

CAPP Token: https://www.BitForex.com/en/turbo/capp

BitForex Turbo: https://www.BitForex.com/en/turbo

IntoTheBlock: https://www.intotheblock.com/

About BitForex:

BitForex is a Top 10 cryptocurrency exchange service focused on providing 4+ million users with safe, professional, and convenient digital currency trading tools and investment vehicles.

The strength of BitForex is the result of a robust customer-oriented culture, combined with state-of-the-art financial technology. BitForex is continually adapting to the ever-evolving market needs with the introduction of new features, including enhanced trading charts, margin trading, derivatives, among others.

The BitForex headquarters is currently located in Hong Kong. The company also has offices in South Korea, Singapore, the United States.

CONTACT:

CompanyName:BitForex

Person:Rebecca

press@bitforex.com

Website:www.bitforex.com

SOURCE: BitForex

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585382/BitForex-Launches-BitForex-CApp-Town-To-Foster-The-Adoption-Of-Blockchain-Applications