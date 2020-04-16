Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from the remaining three of five diamond drill holes that were completed at the Bull River Mine project in February and March of 2020 as part of a 831 metre spring drilling program. The Company previously released results from DDH BRU20-01 and DDH BRU 20-02 in press releases issued on March 23, 2020, and April 3, 2020, respectively. All holes were drilled from underground workings on 9 Level and collared in 9E4 XC Ext Remuck. All five drill holes intersected mineralized structures in the central portion of the South Vein at depths below 9 Level, which represents the deepest level of the mine about 350 metres below the elevation of the mine portal. The results of the program are presented below.

The best drill results were recorded in DDH BRU20-05 which intercepted mineralized structures over a length of 5.21 metres with an estimated true width of 4.24 metres and located approximately 114 metres below 9 Level. The composite grade of the intersection is 1.39% Cu, 1.33 gpt Au and 9.5 gpt Ag. Included within this intersection are higher grade intervals of 1.17 metres between 142.93 and 144.10 metres with a composite grade of 1.96% Cu, 1.55 gpt Au and 14.00 gpt Ag and 1.14 metres between 144.86 and 146.00 metres with a composite grade of grade of 2.57% Cu, 4.02 gpt Au and 17.00 gpt Ag. DDH BRU20-03 and DDH BRU20-04 both intersected mineralized structures with width and grade values that are within the range commonly found at the mine. The gold and silver results from DDH BRU20-05 are higher than typically found in the mine.

Summary of 2020 Bull River Mine Spring Drilling Program

Hole ID Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) True Width

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) BRU20-01 52.5 -26.1 135.00 137.20 2.20 1.80 1.46 0.46 9.85 Including 136.00 136.37 0.37 4.99 1.60 30.00 BRU20-02 60.0 -45.0 149.60 153.20 3.60 2.60 1.08 0.39 7.50 Including 149.60 152.00 2.40 1.26 0.37 8.80 BRU20-03 46.7 -40.4 135.40 137.75 2.35 1.93 1.06 0.27 6.45 BRU20-04 43.9 -16.3 129.10 131.40 2.30 1.79 1.00 1.16 6.70 Including 130.31 131.40 1.09 1.67 2.35 12.00 BRU20-05 31.3 -53.0 140.79 146.00 5.21 4.24 1.39 1.33 9.51 Including 142.93 144.10 1.17 1.96 1.55 14.00 Including 144.86 146.00 1.14 2.57 4.02 17.00

Braveheart has a current NI 43-101 technical report that was authored by Sue Bird P.Eng., of Moose Mountain Technical Services and titled Bull River Resource Estimate. The report was completed on November 4, 2018 and published on SEDAR on January 23, 2019. The Bull River Mine project has an indicated resource of 1.51 million tonnes of copper, gold and silver mineralized material with an average copper equivalent grade of 2.263% CuEq based on a cut off grade of 1% CuEq. Additionally, the project has an inferred resource of 340,000 tonnes at 1.86% CuEq based on a cut off grade of 1% CuEq.

To ensure the safety of our staff and contractors the Company has taken the precautionary measures of shutting down all non-essential work at the project at this time. The Company's primary focus is on advancing discussions with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources in order to secure a permit to allow for deposition of tailings on surface and the processing of mineralized material currently stockpiled on surface adjacent to the mill.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the Bull River Mine project which has a current mineral resource containing copper, gold and silver. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Quality assurance/quality control procedures and protocol

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program to ensure all sampling and analysis is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Sampling at the Company's properties includes thorough quality control with complete chain of custody of samples, sample collection procedures, the insertion of certified reference standards and blanks on a regular basis and data verification procedures. Samples are processed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, B.C., Canada (ISO9001:2008 accreditation).

Qualified person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins P.Eng., ICD.D, who serves as president, chief executive officer and a director of the company and is a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

