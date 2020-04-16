ENA Investment Capital ("ENA"), a long-term, value orientated investment firm, today notified Ontex Group NV ("Ontex" or "the Company") and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority that it holds 14.99% of the Company's voting shares.

