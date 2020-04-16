Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member CBD Unlimited Sells High Quality CBD Products Online with Fast Fulfillment On Your CBD Orders

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services to CBD Unlimited (EDXC), is featuring Findit member CBD Unlimited for their high quality CBD products and extensive CBD product lines that you can order online and receive fast shipping right to your address.

CBD Unlimited sells a wide range of top quality CBD Products for sale online. With many people at home right now, the need for premium CBD products is still high. CBD Unlimited is still operating and shipping their products to ensure that those who use and rely on CBD regularly can get the products that they need. Consumers can find CBD oils, concentrate, pet products, topicals and other CBD products for sale on CBD Unlimited website, cbdunlimited.com. Their products feature controlled dosing with targeted delivery and advanced formulas which provides you with a superior CBD product.

Getting great quality CBD that works for you is important because not all CBD is created equal. CBD Unlimited is committed to providing each of their customers with the high quality, all natural CBD that they need.

Findit provides online marketing services to CBD Unlimited. These services include: content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of CBD Unlimited in search engines and on social networking sites. CBD Unlimited has claimed 12 Findit Names on Findit using the Claim Your Name Feature that Findit offers. Each of the names represents a type of CBD Product that they sell or a keyword or phrase related to CBD that they want to index for in search engines and in Findit. Visit CBD Unlimited at one of their Findit Sites at Findit.com/hemp-oil.



Visit CBD unlimited online at cbdunlimited.com to purchase top quality CBD products. With fast shipping right to your home, it is easy to find the products that you need at competitive prices from CBD Unlimited.

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of these members that may or may not be aware of them in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About CBD Unlimited

CBD Unlimited was founded in 2014 with the belief that cannabidiol, known as CBD, unlocked a new frontier in natural healing.

With a biotech background stretching back to the 90s, founder Todd Davis quickly identified that the young industry faced a major challenge: nobody knew how to measure and control dosage.

Through our participation in the 2014 hemp pilot program, we set out to find the answers ourselves. Under the guidance of Dr. Daniel Kiddy, we supported four separate studies with 180 volunteer patients. The process helped define effective dosing ranges for each delivery system. Research continues to this day, as we build statistical models that will lead to peer reviewed scientific analysis helping to advance the science of CBD.

Today, CBD is everywhere, but few companies have invested the time, resources and care in formulating properly dosed, high-value products for the consumer.

We're proud to stand behind every one of our products as an effective means for easing a wide variety of conditions. We firmly believe that CBD, effectively dosed, can improve an individual's quality of life.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

