Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

This fully occupied multi-tenant office building in Boulogne-Billancourt, with nearly 3,900 sq.m, has been sold for €36.6m excluding duties, achieving a premium versus its latest free appraisal values.

On this transaction, Gecina was advised by Savills under a joint-exclusive mandate with Cushman Wakefield and by the notary's office Cheuvreux.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "Gecina is continuing to move forward with its portfolio rotation strategy in the current context".

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment, supporting all forms of disability, preserving heritage and facilitating access to housing for as many people as possible.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005721/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr



Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr



Press relations

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

julienlandfried@gecina.fr



Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr