Pharnext Pharnext Announces the Appointment of David Horn Solomon as Chief Executive Officer 16-Apr-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PARIS, France,**06:00 pm**, **April **16**, 2020 (CET) - *Pharnext [1] SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Horn Solomon as Chief Executive Officer of Pharnext, effective immediately. Dr. Solomon will also be proposed to join the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Pr. Daniel Cohen who co-founded Pharnext in 2007, will assume the position of Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. _"I am very pleased to welcome David Horn Solomon as our new CEO. David brings an extensive background as a biotech CEO to Pharnext and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our biotech industry. His leadership experience with companies in both the US and the EU makes David an ideal candidate to lead Pharnext into its next stage of growth." _said Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board of Directors. _"We are extremely grateful for Pr. Daniel Cohen's leadership and contributions to Pharnext as both founder and CEO, and we are excited about the opportunity to focus his outstanding expertise as the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board."_ _"I am incredibly honored to have been given the opportunity to lead Pharnext," _said Dr. Solomon. "Pharnext's Pleotherapy platform, by leveraging genomic data and artificial intelligence, offers a novel and innovative approach to identifying potential treatments for many indications, including rare and neurological disorders. I am excited to advance the clinical development of PXT3003 through the important upcoming Phase 3 trial in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A in the near term. I look forward to leading the talented team at Pharnext, and I am grateful to Daniel Cohen as a visionary founder, in exploring opportunities to leverage the Pleotherapy platform to continue to build the pipeline in other diseases of high unmet need." David Horn Solomon brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry to Pharnext. Prior to joining Pharnext, Dr. Solomon served as Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN). Earlier, he was a managing partner at Sund Capital, a healthcare investment fund focused on Nordic-based biotech opportunities. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRI), Bionor Pharma ASA (OSLO:BIONOR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during which time Adlixin(R), the company's lead product for the treatment of type II diabetes, was approved globally. Adlixin(R) is now marketed by Sanofi as a monotherapy and in combination with Lantus as Soliqua(R). Dr. Solomon was previously a member of the Board of Directors of TxCell S.A. (EURONXT:TXCL) (acquired by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.), Onxeo SA (EURONXT:ONXEO) and Promosome, LLC. He currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board for Advicenne Pharma SA (EURONXT:ADVN) and Rexgenero. Prior to joining Zealand Pharma A/S, Dr. Solomon headed healthcare investments at Carrot Capital Healthcare Ventures and served as a faculty member at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York in the departments of pharmacology, neurology and biological sciences. Dr. Solomon studied at Weill Cornell Medicine of Cornell University and its Graduate School of Medical Sciences where he earned his Ph.D. _"I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to help build Pharnext to where it is today. I am energized about the opportunity to dedicate more time and focus on my true passion, maximizing the potential of the Pleotherapy platform. In my role as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, my efforts will be towards raising the awareness of Pharnext and the Pleotherapy platform and using it to help build a robust pipeline," _said Pr. Cohen. _"I have full confidence that David, a very passionate and talented leader, will provide the leadership and expertise needed to guide the Company through the next phases of growth. I look forward to working with David to drive forward Pharnext's product candidates and scientific platform."_ About Pharnext Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase 3 trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs, including Professor Daniel Cohen, pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com [2]. Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). *Disclaimer* This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's document de base filed with the AMF on June 2, 2016, under number I.016-0050 as well as in its annual periodic management reports and press releases (copies of which are available on www.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Pharnext disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Pharnext
David Solomon
Chief Executive Officer
contact@pharnext.com
+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (Europe)
Ulysse Communication
Bruno Arabian
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30
Pierre-Louis Germain
plgermain@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

Financial Relations (France)
Actifin
Stéphane Ruiz
sruiz@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15

Investors Relations (U.S.)
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Jane Urheim
jane.urheim@sternir.com
+1 212 362 1200

