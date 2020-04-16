RESULTS OF THE ADECCO GROUP ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Zurich, Switzerland, 16 April 2020: At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Adecco Group, shareholders elected Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All other members of the Board of Directors that stood for re-election were confirmed, including: Ariane Gorin, Alexander Gut, Didier Lamouche, David Prince, Kathleen Taylor and Regula Wallimann. All terms last one year, until next year's AGM. Following proxy advisors' recommendations against Ms. Duan's election due to perceived 'overboarding', and after dialogue with shareholders, the Board decided to withdraw its proposal to elect Ms Duan as member of the Board and as member of the Compensation Committee.

Rolf Dörig did not stand for re-election. The Board of Directors thanks him for his leadership and his significant contributions to the Adecco Group during more than 10 years as Chairman.

Shareholders approved all other Agenda Items, details of which can be found here.

To read the 2019 Annual Report online or download the full pdf version, follow this link.

Financial Agenda

Q1 2020 results 5 May 2020

Q2 2020 results 6 August 2020

Q3 2020 results 3 November 2020

Capital Markets Day 2 December 2020

