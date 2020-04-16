Rising Biosciences, Inc. Launches Production of Oxithymol™ Disinfectant in Response to Ohio Governor's Appeal for Help Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBII) ("Rising Biosciences" or the "Company") an emerging leader in the research and development of oral and topical pharmaceuticals produced according to the strict standards of the pharmaceutical compounding industry, announces the production launch of Oxithymol™ a proprietary, non-toxic, blended formula of CDC approved hydrogen peroxide, thymol and other natural, environmentally safe ingredients. Oxithymol™ disinfectant solution is applied via the Oxi Thyme™ atomizing ULV/HPLV fogging system. The "no touch" system is effective in killing disease-causing microbial pathogens on hard surfaces, and is suitable for residential, commercial and automotive settings. Learn more at https://www.oxi-thyme.com/

On April 1st, 2020, Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio made an appeal to the state's manufacturing companies to repurpose factories to produce difficult to obtain supplies needed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Here is my request: If you are a manufacturer, we need your help," DeWine stated. "We need your help right now." DeWine asked them to visit the website repurposingproject.com, "If you click there, you will see all of the different things we need." DeWine assured manufacturers, "Let me just say, the money will be there."

Rising BioSciences, joins a number of other regional manufacturers, in responding to Governor DeWine's appeal. Art Hall, CEO of Rising BioSciences states, "We are proud to join the voluntary mobilization of private industry across our region to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just in our region, but nationwide you can see auto-makers producing ventilators, vodka companies making hand sanitizer, and textile plants making face masks. In this time of great need, we are pivoting away from our normal sector and repurposing our lab to produce over 10,000 gallons of much needed disinfectant a month. We feel this is the right thing to do. The Oxi Thyme™ system combines Oxithymol™ with an innovative, easy-application fogging system. It means essential industries and businesses can keep running while minimizing the threat to employees from highly infectious pathogens. We have been able to complete the repurposing of our lab swiftly. Over a year ago, our team developed an extremely effective disinfectant formula as an in-house project for the sanitizing of our own facilities. We had considered a wider market launch, but hesitated as we did not want to shift the spotlight from our other projects at that time. How a few months have changed the world. When all is said and done, however, this dovetails well with our commitment to promote health and quality of life in our nation with the most effective, natural solutions available."

Mr. Hall concluded, "I also want to take this opportunity to update shareholders on the status of some of our other business units. Our Alternative Medicine Centers of America continue to offer treatment. Due to the coronavirus crisis, our physicians have switched from face to face appointments to telehealth online consultations. Our doctors report that the convenience of telehealth means appointment numbers are actually up, and no-shows are at an all time low. Also due to the current crisis, progress at our Sandusky inpatient behavioural health center project has been impacted, and is on hold for the time being."

About Rising Biosciences, Inc.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. - RBII operates three distinct business units. The first business unit is a physicians' practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA. The third business unit offers cutting edge behavioral health medical treatment for substance addiction from branches throughout the Midwest.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

