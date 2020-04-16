DeMelle OncoPharma, LLC: DeMelle OncoPharma to Present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation with live audio webcast on Thursday, April 23 at 2:00 PM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session

TARPON SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / DeMelle OncoPharma LLC ("DeMelle" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that Roelof Rongen, Co-Founder of DeMelle, will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Virtual Investor Summit website. Immediately following the presentation, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies, across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About DeMelle OncoPharma

DeMelle OncoPharma LLC is focused on developing pharmacological treatments for high-unmet need cancers, including pancreatic cancer and colon cancer, through the inhibition of Exportin-2, a key karyopherin facilitating rapid cell growth. The Company licensed this technology platform from Moffitt Cancer Center and uses its scientific, clinical, manufacturing and regulatory expertise to develop novel cancer treatments. In addition, the founding team has more than two decades of entrepreneurial experience building new companies.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: jtc@jtcir.com

