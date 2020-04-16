James Noble appointed as Chairman of the Board

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.) today announces the appointment of James Noble as Chairman of the Board. The resolution was taken today at the annual general meeting, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. Alongside James, Charlotte Hansson was elected as a new member of the Board. Both will replace Martin Nicklasson and Kristina Schauman who have declined re-election as Chairman and member of the Board respectively.

James brings more than 30 years of industry experience from both public and private sector markets, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder of UK-listed Company Adaptimmune. Before Adaptimmune, James was the founding CEO of UK-listed Company Immunocore, from 2007 to 2014, and previously worked at MediGene, British Biotechnology and Kleinwort Benson Group as Director of Corporate Finance. He began his career as a Chartered Accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, after graduating from the University of Oxford with an M.A. in Literature.

Charlotte has extensive experience from a variety of industries and geographical markets, and currently she serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Systembolaget AB.



Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO at Orexo AB said:"I want to take this opportunity to thank Martin Nicklasson for his dedication to Orexo's progression. His focus on our transformative journey from a pure R&D company to a fully-fledged, profitable, specialty pharmaceutical company has been instrumental. I'm delighted to welcome James Noble as the new Chairman of our Board today. He provides vast experience from the pharmaceutical and biotech industry which will be invaluable to our future growth. Our new board member Charlotte Hansson also comes with deep knowledge and experience in the financial field, and both are passionate about the important task Orexo is undertaking. I look forward to working with them on Orexo's continued journey, with digital therapies playing a promising and exciting part of our business."

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs mainly within the growing space of addiction. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product Zubsolv for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 845 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information was published by Orexo AB (publ) at 7.45 pm CET on April 16, 2020.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Tel: +46-(0)-18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com



Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager

Tel: +46-(0)-18-780-88-00

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/james-noble-appointed-as-chairman-of-the-board,c3090298

The following files are available for download: