Magna International Inc.: First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 16, 2020))

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY - MAY 7, 2020
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free: 1-800-945-9434
International Toll: 1-416-981-9010
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 14, 2020
North America Toll Free: 1-800-558-5253
International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21960349

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

