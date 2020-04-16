Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that as of 10 April 2020, the record date for the PSH Annual General Meeting of shareholders, the total voting rights in PSH were 412,595,561. There were 200,089,883 Public Shares, 5,160,225 Management Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) outstanding. The share classes have 1 vote, 1.1231 votes and 206,710,376 votes per share, respectively.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

