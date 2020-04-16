Oerlikon Metco Inc.: Fourth Nadcap Accreditation Awarded to Oerlikon Metco

PLYMOUTH, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Oerlikon Metco's Quality Testing Laboratory in Plymouth, MI has been granted Nadcap accreditation for Materials Testing Laboratories. With this facility receiving its first Nadcap accreditation, Oerlikon Metco has now reached this approval milestone at four out of its five North American materials production locations, which include Westbury NY, Troy MI, Plymouth MI and Fort Saskatchewan AB. Due to consistency in quality work and strong competence from facility employees, the accreditations continue the high standards set by the leaders of Oerlikon Metco to supply materials and confidence to customers.

"With years of Nadcap accreditation achieved by Oerlikon Metco, it is truly satisfying to see our Plymouth team continue this success with their Nadcap achievement. For over a year, it has been our mission to practice the most rigorous industry standards for our in-house material testing. This is a collaborative effort provided by everyone on our team and I couldn't be any more proud," states Meghan Olds, Manager - Engineering and Quality at Oerlikon Metco, Plymouth, MI. "It is important to our company that each facility is inspired to achieve the highest quality standards in order to present the best products to our consumers. We are truly grateful for these location teams and their ability to gain positive recognition for Oerlikon Metco," states Fred Stephenson, Senior Director of Operations at Oerlikon Metco.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil & gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX:OERL).

About Nadcap

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org or contact PRI at PRI@p-r-i.org.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Sender

Oerlikon Metco Manager, Marcom

T +1 516 338 2222

Karen.Sender@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com/metco

SOURCE: Oerlikon Metco, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585425/Fourth-Nadcap-Accreditation-Awarded-to-Oerlikon-Metco