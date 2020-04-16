Plus Therapeutics, Inc.: Plus Therapeutics to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) (the "Company"), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 4 PM EST. Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 4 PM Eastern Time (1 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34182

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Schedule": https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on making a positive impact on patients' lives and adding value to the healthcare system. We are a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq (PSTV, an abbreviation of "POSITIVE') with our headquarters in Austin, Texas and GMP-validated manufacturing facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The location of our operations provides us with many potential strategic advantages, including proximity to world-class cancer institutions and researchers and the ability to qualify and apply for funding through the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, or CPRIT.

Our pipeline of candidate drug products includes our lead drug product candidates, RNL™ and DocePLUS™, which are being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, physicians and other professionals. This diverse and experienced team uses versatile and proprietary nanotechnology to reformulate and deliver chemotherapeutics and radiotherapeutics to provide meaningful benefits to patients and healthcare providers. Our technology platform serves as the foundation of our drug product pipeline and affords us the opportunity to develop additional drugs for rare cancers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

CONTACT:

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Andrew Sims

CFO/VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +1.619.333.4150

Email: ir@plustherapeutics.com

Website: plustherapeutics.com

