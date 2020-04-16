Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company"), a developer of MedTech innovation, and Swiss PharmaCan AG, an award-winning European bio-tech company, are pleased to provide an update on the Glow LifeTech ("Glow") Joint-Venture Subsidiary and initial product line.

In early March, Relay Medical announced the signing of an agreement whereby Glow LifeTech Ltd. would acquire the exclusive North American rights for the manufacturing and sales of MyCell InsideTM advanced encapsulation technology (the "Technology") from Swiss PharmaCan AG for cannabinoids and select nutraceuticals. As Glow, the companies will maintain an ongoing, collaborative working relationship, providing support with ongoing studies, regulatory approvals and access to a pipeline of future product innovations.

"We are ecstatic to bring initial product lines to market in partnership and with the support of the leading-edge operation in Switzerland." said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp. "The technology that will be in our products is of a quality that health-conscious consumers deserve. When you can try it for yourself, and I hope you will, it is undeniably a superior experience."

"The response to our products and technology has been overwhelming, and we are very excited to continue this success in the largest nutraceutical and cannabis markets in the world through our partnership in Glow Lifetech. This has been a landmark time for our global expansion efforts with the signing of our partnership with MGC Pharmaceuticals in Australia to leverage our technology to develop anti-viral products and our continued roll-out with Relay in North America. " said Michel Faessler

Initial Product Line

The technology allows Glow to formulate cannabinoids and nutraceuticals with dramatically improved absorption, fast-acting onset, precise dosing and superior health benefits, using all-natural ingredients, to meet the growing demands for next generation value-add products.

Glow LifeTech's initial focus is to bring the technology's most popular, natural, and relevant enhanced bio-active vitamins, supplements, and cannabis compounds to the North American marketplace. Glow will offer pure and hybrid products as part of commercialization efforts, subject to relevant legal and regulatory requirements in applicable jurisdictions.

Curcumin

Curcumin is the bioactive substance found in turmeric, which has poor bioavailability on its own and therefore requires special formulations to be properly absorbed1. Modern scientific research has demonstrated its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, anti-thrombotic, and cardiovascular protective effects2. Harvard Health, along with many other institutions, sees inflammation at the center of disease management today3. The Curcumin market is set for significant 12.3% CAGR and to exceed $100 million5 in North America by 2025 and with multinational brands like Starbucks Coffee6already offering infused drinks with curcumin, the market forecast could outperform these expectations.

Immune Boost C-O-C (Curcumin-Olibanum-Vitamin-C)

Vitamin-C is widely known to have immune-boosting properties7, along with tissue repair and supporting collagen formation. The essential oil Olibanum, commonly know as Frankincense, has been found to have cardioprotective benefits8, studied for treatment as an anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and to support liver function.9,10

The powerful combination of Curcumin-Olibanum-Vitamin C is expected to have anti-inflammatory and immune system benefits. The market size for this novel formulation we believe to be substantial and poised for growth amidst cold and flu seasons and the current Covid-19 crisis, as it is imperative that people continue to support their immune systems.

Cannabidiol (CBD) and other Cannabis Products

CBD has been used as a natural pain-reliever derived from the marijuana plant since 2900 B.C11. The legalization has brought to light many other potential benefits for anxiety and pain management.12

The growth and utility of CBD is expansive with a CAGR of over 105%, the U.S. market alone is set to reach $23.7 billion by 202314. Glow LifeTech will navigate the marketplace and offer CBD and THC products to legal jurisdictions and will abide by all local and federal laws surrounding the selling and handling of cannabis-based products.

Iron

Iron therapies and supplementation have been essential in reducing the prevalence of widespread anemia in the population15. Studies show the efficacy for anemia prevention in pregnant women16, who can be at significantly higher risk of developing an iron deficiency17. In addition, iron supplements can support those who take iron-depleting medications prescribed by their doctors.

The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market size was $37 billion in 2016 and is set to reach $68 billion by 202518. Although iron is only a subset of this marketplace, it has proven to be timeless and essential and is one that will continue to foster strong growth and demand going forward. In partnership with Swiss PharmaCan, Glow will continue product development, research and studies to bring a novel iron supplement to the North American market.

Request a Free Sample

As a celebration of the joint-venture partnership, the Companies are giving 1,000 European consumers the exclusive opportunity to experience a sample of the products ahead of Glow's North American launch. Interested parties can request a sample at www.glowlifetech.com

About Swiss PharmaCan AG and Micelle Technology AG

Micelle Technology AG, parent company of Swiss PharmaCan is a dynamic organization dedicated to R&D using natural active ingredients (i.e. vitamins and minerals) to improve human health. As one of the leading innovators of plant-based micelle concentrates, Micelle Technology AG offers a unique technology, which enables the company to harness the full potential of herbal active ingredients.

Swiss PharmaCan recently announced the signing of an agreement with MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for necessary research support, commercial manufacturing and distribution of a natural anti-infective based formulation with the aim to treat serious viral infections with inflammatory complications. The Product is based on the Parties' patented MyCell Enhanced delivery system technology.

