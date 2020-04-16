Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2020) - CYNTAR VENTURES INC. (CSE: CYN) (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Yehonatan Shachar and Mr. Alan Rootenberg, the Company's CFO, to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") effective April 15, 2020. Mr. Harry Chew and Mr. Sonny Chew have resigned as directors on April 15, 2020 to provide a vacancy for the appointments. The Company further announces the appointment of Mr. Gadi Levin as chairman of the Board and chief executive officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Harry Chew has resigned as the CEO to provide a vacancy for the appointment on April 15, 2020 as well.

Mr. Levin, newly appointed chairman and CEO, wishes to thank Mr. Harry Chew and Mr. Sonny Chew for their services to the Company. He would also like to welcome Mr. Shachar and Mr Rootenberg to the Board and looks forward to working with both of them in bringing shareholder value to the Company.

The Company also wishes to advise that the second closing of its previously announced private placement (See press release dated March 12, 2020) will be delayed for up to two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

