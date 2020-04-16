Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Monday, April 27, 2020. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, during which management will provide a review of the company's first quarter results.

The Luxfer quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter will be available online prior to the call at www.luxfer.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-341-8545. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 8383229.

Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last approximately an hour.

Please use the following link to access the webcast for the conference call:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2244895/6066B8C75A77D6DB9AA3583EED31023E

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 8383229 when prompted.

Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC ("Luxfer")

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Contacts:

Luxfer Holdings, PLC

Mary Reed

Investor Relations

+1-414-269-2419

Investor.Relations@luxfer.com