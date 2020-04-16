Web Presence: Tell the Winning Story CEO Jesse Wilson to Give Workshop with The Hyman Law Firm, P.A.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / What do lawyers and actors have in common? Both must be exceptional storytellers to engage and influence their audience. Jesse Wilson, a Juilliard-trained actor and director with decades of experience in film and stage, teaches lawyers the secrets of the theater to help them connect with and motivate juries and judges. Founder and CEO of Tell the Winning Story, Jesse Wilson frequently gives talks and workshops around the country. On August 26, the trial skills consultant will give a one-day workshop sponsored by The Hyman Law Firm, P.A. at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.

Tell the Winning Story CLE Trial Skills workshops provide an introduction to the "eight fundamentals of breakthrough communication." Through high-impact presentations, collaborative exercises, and one-on-one coaching, Jesse Wilson teaches strategies to "connect, motivate, and persuade your jurors to take action." This is accomplished through deep introspection and exercises in empathy, among other techniques.

"The true power of a story always comes from inside us, the storyteller. And the path to developing a winning story begins with the trial lawyer owning their own story," Wilson said. "Tell The Winning Story provides attorneys the difference between telling a "hidden, safe, surface story,' and powerfully connecting to a story that goes right to the heart of their audience, whomever that audience happens to be."

The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., is headed by Kelly Hyman, a renowned lawyer, and highly sought-after television political and legal analyst. Like Wilson, Hyman has a background in theater as well as law. Over the course of her illustrious law career, Hyman has represented clients in a number of high-profile, high-stakes cases, including a class-action suit concerning American Spirit, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico. She also has extensive experience in mass tort litigation and has represented claimants in claims and individual actions at state and federal courts involving significant issues such as tobacco, transvaginal mesh and bladder slings, and water contamination.

The August Trial Skills workshop is open to lawyers of all specialties, including criminal defense, personal injury, and medical malpractice. However, space is limited to 20 participants. To learn more or register, click here.

To learn more about Tell the Winning Story, click here.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585453/Tell-the-Winning-Story-CEO-Jesse-Wilson-to-Give-Workshop-with-The-Hyman-Law-Firm-PA