The Covid-19 pandemic has created a "perfect storm" for Australia's wholesale electricity market, as lower demand is coming together with lower gas prices and the commissioning of large-scale solar and wind projects to depress power prices, according to a report by Melbourne-based consultancy RepuTex. From pv magazine Australia Wholesale power prices in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) are forecast to fall 20% over the next two years due to the impact of a "perfect storm" involving Covid-19 demand cuts, lower domestic gas prices, and the commissioning of large renewable energy projects, ...

