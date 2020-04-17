Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUY ISIN: CA1366351098 Ticker-Symbol: L5A 
Tradegate
16.04.20
21:44 Uhr
15,555 Euro
-0,185
-1,18 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,62016,27008:08
15,63516,25508:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC15,555-1,18 %
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA8,720-1,19 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,39
Hebel: 4,57
mit moderatem Hebel