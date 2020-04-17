EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS invites its shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on may 19, 2020

Publication on April 17, 2020, before market opening

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 19, 2020 AND ANNOUNCES THE FUTURE APPOINTMENT OF ITS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR

EVS Broadcast Equipment, the leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 19, 2020, by video-conference and/or audio-conference given the circumstances.

Aside from the usual topics, the Board of Directors will propose to shareholders to approve the following resolutions:

The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 0.50 (which was already paid as interim dividend in November 2019);

A profit sharing plan in the form of a grant of 54 EVS shares for EVS employees, adjusted for the employee time spent with the firm in 2019;

Board mandates: The appointment of The House of Value - Advisory & Solutions BV, represented by Mr Johan Deschuyffeleer. It is the intention of the board of Director to appoint The House of Value - Advisory & Solutions BV, represented by Mr. Johan Deschuyffeleer as Chairman of the board following the appointment by the General meeting of The House of Value - Advisory & Solutions BV as Director; The renewal of the mandate of Mr. Michel Counson The renewal the mandate of InnoConsult BV, represented by Mr. Martin De Prycker

the variables fees of the CEO of the company and of the other members of the Leadership Team

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will also be held on the same day during which the Board of Director will propose to shareholders to approve the issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

All documents relating to the combined General Meetings of May 19 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings , including the 2019 annual report.

For more information, please contact:







Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com (mailto:corpcom@evs.com); www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com) Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These

statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to

changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its

affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from

competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







About EVS



EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft

immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing

entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than

100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com).

