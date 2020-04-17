Sanwire Corporation: Music Industry Hall of Famer Dave Sholin Joins Intercept Music as Brand Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Sanwire Corporation DBA Intercept Music, Inc., (OTCPINK:SNWR) ("Intercept"), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has signed music executive and radio programmer Dave Sholin as its latest brand ambassador.

During his stellar career in the music industry, Dave Sholin has built a track record befitting his place as a member of the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, where he was inducted as a charter member in 1995.

From the 17-hour radio special, "The Beatles: From Liverpool to Legend" he executive-produced; to the landmark interview with John Lennon, the last ever conducted with the late Beatle; to his success as a promotion executive at Island Records, Capitol Records and EMI, Sholin is a universally respected figure in the industry.

Sholin also has a long relationship with radio. He was an early adopter of the Hot AC programming format; was a key member of the team at KFRC San Francisco when it was named Billboard's Top 40 Station of the Year 7 years running; and is a renowned programmer and host on nationally syndicated radio shows.

He has worked with the best in the business, and sat for interviews with artists including Mariah Carey, The Doobie Brothers, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Bob Seger, and many others.

Now, Intercept Music has added Dave Sholin's proven talents to its brand ambassador program, one of the company's key features to cultivate the careers of up-and-coming artists.

"Anyone who knows the business of music knows Dave Sholin. Whether at major-market radio or big labels, he has launched countless artists into prominence, and we are more than thrilled to have his taste and vision working on behalf of our artists," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "He's helped us refine Intercept to be what today's artist needs, and for an emerging artist to be able to conference him on demand - that's a game-changer."

Before now, it was virtually impossible for independent artists to gain access to industry professionals of the caliber of Intercept Music ambassadors. This team of hand-picked music experts, artists and influencers has amassed a collective 100-plus Grammy Awards and other industry recognitions, and generated more than $500 million in album sales. These experts are available to the entire Intercept roster of artists for individualized coaching sessions, as on optional add-on service.

Intercept Music (www.interceptmusic.com) is an online platform completely dedicated to helping millions of global independent artists effectively promote their music and distribute it worldwide to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, Intercept's upgraded ambassador program also enables artists to accelerate their careers with individualized coaching sessions, which can be booked directly on the website.

There are currently an estimated 12 million independent artists (i.e., those not signed to major labels) worldwide today, and independent music is the fastest-growing sector by revenue in the music industry. The independent market generated $1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow 32% in 2020 to $2.1 billion, accounting for up to 10% of the global music industry. Intercept Music offers an unparalleled level of support and service to its independent artists.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music is a technology company with the soul of an artist. In the crowded music marketplace today, 12 million artists are competing for fans and audiences that have almost unlimited access to music, whether from streaming services or online retailers. Intercept's software platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of distribution, marketing and expert coaching, empowering artists to connect with new audiences, measure their results and distribute and monetize their music like never before. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

