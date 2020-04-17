A U.S. research group is now developing new inverters to protect solar installations from cyberattacks. The researchers also aim to create new cybersecurity standards. Professor Alan Mantooth, the group's research coordinator, said that inverters can be shut down if they are hacked, or contribute to grid instability and result in the overcharging of batteries, while potentially creating problems that we still don't know how to address.A group of researchers from the University of Arkansas is trying to develop solar inverters that could protect PV power plants from cyberattacks. "Inverters are ...

