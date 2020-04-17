Anzeige
WKN: A2PASN ISIN: SE0011527845 
Berlin
17.04.20
09:14 Uhr
4,960 Euro
-0,020
-0,40 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8605,02009:36
PR Newswire
17.04.2020 | 08:52
Q-linea Publish the Annual Report for 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), announced today that the Annual Report for the 2019 fiscal year has been published. The Annual Report is attached and can also be downloaded from the company's website, www.qlinea.com

This information is information that Q-linea AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on April 17, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin
CFO
Q-linea AB
anders.lundin@qlinea.com
+46-(0)70-600-15-20

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/q-linea-publish-the-annual-report-for-2019,c3090277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17731/3090277/1230899.pdf

Annual report (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17731/3090277/8871b5160d8a52f0.pdf

Press release (PDF)

