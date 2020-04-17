Caverion to Implement Building Solutions for Keilalampi Property in Espoo, Finland

HELSINKI, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverionhas entered into a contract with YIT for Total Technical Solutions for Regenero's Keilalampi property in Keilaniemi, Espoo. Caverion will be responsible for the design and implementation of building solutions for the office building to be renovated and for the parking facility. The delivery includes Automation, Cooling, Security and Safety, Heating and Sanitation, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Electricity, Information and Communication solutions as well as sprinkler systems.

"According to its strategy, YIT is a partner for property owners and developers to increase the value of the property, and building technology plays a significant role, especially in renovation construction," says Tero Aaltonen, Vice President, Head of renovation business unit at YIT.

"We are looking forward to joining Regenero's Keilaniemenranta project to develop this important urban area in the metropolitan region and to create state-of-the-art building technology. We have also agreed earlier on the maintenance of the adjacent Accountor Tower property," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Keilalampi will be renovated into a modern business premise of the 2020s that meets the requirements of Leed Gold sustainability standard. YIT is responsible for the renovation of the property and all construction work will be completed during 2020. The property's gross floor area is approximately 21,000 gross square meters, of which the office building accounts for approximately 15,000 and the parking facility for 6,000 gross square meters.

The main tenant of the Keilalampi property is insurance company If, whose 650 employees in the metropolitan area will move to the renovated property in the beginning of 2021. The property will comply with the WELL standard. WELL takes into account the building standards and also the property's welfare effects and requires not only good air quality, lighting and acoustics but also measurements of staff nutrition, fitness, comfort and mental well-being, among others.

Keilalampi project is part of Regenero's Keilaniemenranta project of more than 100,000 square meters, which will create a new urban environment and a service centre in the area. Regenero is a joint venture of the construction company YIT and the business development company HGR Property Partners. Upon completion, the property will be transferred to the ownership of an international investor.

Read more about our services for general contractors

Additional information:

Kirsi Hemmilä

Communications Manager

Caverion Finland

tel. +358-50-390-0941

kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-implement-building-solutions-for-keilalampi-property-in-espoo--finland,c3090509

The following files are available for download: