2Checkout Deploys OneTrust DataGuidance Awareness Training to Build a Culture of Privacy and Trust

LONDON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security and trust software, announced today that 2Checkout, a leading digital commerce and payments provider, implemented OneTrust DataGuidance Awareness Training to build a culture of privacy and trust across all functions of the business.

With a team of over 400 people globally, the data protection function at 2Checkout had an obligation to implement a level of companywide privacy training in order to comply with the legislative requirements in multiple territories. Developed by the International Association of Privacy Professionals and now powered by OneTrust, the general and specialty modules offered by OneTrust DataGuidance Awareness Training provided the solution for 2Checkout. With courses ranging in complexity and relevance for different roles and functions across the organization, OneTrust DataGuidance Awareness Training has helped build that privacy culture throughout 2Checkout.

"Our digital commerce platform is leveraged by 17,000 merchants from around the world, selling their products and services globally. We help clients by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences. The compliance aspect is increasingly important, and this means we need to be aware of all the relevant privacy laws in all countries and territories that we operate in and assist our clients to sell into," said Oana Ducu?a, the Data Protection Officer at 2Checkout. "Awareness Training helped me address each department with respect to its location and to tailor their training content specifically for their role."

"Building privacy awareness is critical to creating a culture of trust within any organization, "said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We're proud to partner 2Checkout and to be part of their awareness training journey."

OneTrust DataGuidance is an in-depth and up-to-date privacy and security regulatory research platform powered by more than two decades of global privacy law research. Hundreds of global privacy laws and over ten thousand additional resources are mapped into DataGuidance to give customers in-depth research, information, insight and perspectives on the world's evolving list of global privacy regulations. OneTrust DataGuidance integrates seamlessly with the entire OneTrust platform, including OneTrust Privacy, OneTrust PreferenceChoice, OneTrust Vendorpedia, OneTrust GRC and OneTrust Ethics.

