Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
Frankfurt
17.04.20
08:12 Uhr
85,76 Euro
+1,08
+1,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV PANALPINA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSV PANALPINA A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,3487,5811:43
87,3887,5611:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DSV PANALPINA
DSV PANALPINA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DSV PANALPINA A/S85,76+1,28 %