As per 21 April 2020 the par value of the shares issued by Jeudan A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares with a par value of DKK 100 in ISIN DK0010171362 will be 20 April 2020. ISIN DK0010171362 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061282464 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jeudan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 11,086,445 shares with a par value of DKK 100 (DKK 1,108,644,500) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 55,432,225 shares with a par value of DKK 20 (DKK 1,108,644,500) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: JDAN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3327 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=770137