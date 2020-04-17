Portuguese energy group EDP has secured a long-term power purchase agreement for its 200 MW Los Cuervos solar plant in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. Local offtaker Ammper has agreed to buy the electricity.EDP Renovaveis S.A. (EDPR), the renewable energy arm of Portuguese power utility EDP, has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with Mexican electricity trader Ammper Energia S.A.P.I. de C.V. The offtaker will buy power from the 200 MW Los Cuervos solar power plant that EDPR is building in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes. The installation is set to begin commercial operations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...