April 17 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June in an effort to prop up oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak slashes fuel demand. But they are not alone. Numerous other nations have committed to bringing down worldwide supply, even though some are mostly talking about cuts that come in response to falling prices. In total, output cuts could total 19.5 ...

