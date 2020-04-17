The Red Flag Group's 2019/20 annual report shows their continued growth in revenue and their commitment to helping companies make better business decisions in critical times

PHOENIX, MADRID and HONG KONG, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Flag Group, a global leader in providing due diligence reports, data, intelligence and technology solutions, has released its annual report for 2019/2020.

The report demonstrates how The Red Flag Group, in spite of the unexpected events of the last year, has committed to helping companies make better decisions when selecting key stakeholders. The firm achieved a 96.7 percent on-time delivery rate of their research reports, allowing their clients to truly assess the health and risks of their potential counterparties despite a challenging year for the collection and analysis of information.

'No longer do companies simply sign up a supplier, partner or distributor without a series of deep dives into their profiles. Companies are considering the relationships very carefully and assessing them across a variety of risks. Added to that list in 2019 was the risk of continuity of business,' said Scott Lane, The Red Flag Group's CEO & Chairman.

'Our data and technology solutions allow us to provide a unique offering to those global companies that are aware of being judged by the quality of their third parties in the eyes of the law, the media and society. We are convinced that our success is dependent on effectively managing our technology assets, our data assets and our people,' affirmed Lane. 'We remain committed to developing our product portfolio to support our vision of helping our customers make better decisions when selecting their key stakeholders.'

The annual report also underlines the valuable contribution that the female professionals in compliance keep bringing to the development of The Red Flag Group. The firm believes that company boards that embrace gender diversity significantly outperform those that do not, and boasts a workforce of over 47 percent women, who are present on every level and in every department of the firm.

Read the full Annual Report 2019/20 https://insights.redflaggroup.com/annual-reports/our-annual-report-2019-20

