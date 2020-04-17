Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMUE ISIN: CA60040W1059 Ticker-Symbol: A3N2 
Tradegate
17.04.20
14:07 Uhr
0,682 Euro
+0,012
+1,79 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6820,70914:30
0,6850,70914:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORVUS GOLD
CORVUS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORVUS GOLD INC1,153-2,22 %
MAG SILVER CORP9,060-1,50 %
MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP0,682+1,79 %