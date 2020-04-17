The "Greece Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report introduces the key aspects of the Greek fixed-line telecoms, wholesale and IT market, outlining the regulatory environment, assessing the major players and providing relevant operational data and financial statistics on both the operators and the market.

The report also covers the fixed-line broadband segment, as also the mobile voice and data markets, covering regulatory and sector developments as well as reviews of the key players. The research includes the regulators market review and annual report for 2018, market data for 2019, telcos operating and financial data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market development.

The report notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector may experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production and a decline in consumer spending on telecoms services.

Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries. Please also note that industry forecasts contained in this report have not taken Coronavirus into consideration as it is yet largely unknown what the long-term impact will be.

Key Developments

Government extends fibre subsidy scheme to the business sector

Regulator extends consultation for the 2020 multi-spectrum auction

EC approves 223 million for Greece's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFBB) project

Vodafone closes down the MVNO Cyta Mobile, plans to repurpose 3G network assets for LTE and 5G by 2022

Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind Hellas pay 201.45 million to extend 1800MHz licences to end-2035

Cosmote trials carrier aggregation technology providing data at up to 1.2Gb/s, launches LTE-A Pro services

OTE extends Smart City projects to Halkida and Patras

Greece's telecom market continues to suffer from tough economic conditions, with long-term financial strain on the public still telling on telco revenue and investment. However, there are signs of recovery and renewed confidence. The dominant player OTE, which has experienced significant challenges but is supported by the organisational and financial clout of its parent Deutsche Telekom, reported a 2.9% increase in revenue for 2019, the first such growth since 2008.

Broadband penetration in Greece is developing steadily despite the difficult economic conditions. The main operators are concentrating investment on fibre-based next generation networks, enabling them to reach the European broadband targets for 2025. Their work is also supported by government ultra-fast broadband projects, largely funded by the European Commission (EC), aimed at delivering a service of at least 100Mb/s to underserved areas. Some 233 million in funding was approved in February 2020.

Greece's well-developed mobile market is dominated by the three mobile network operators Wind Hellas, Vodafone Greece and Cosmote. Operators continue to invest in LTE infrastructure and technologies to provide networks capable of meeting customer demand for data services. Although the MNOs have trialled 5G since 2019, commercial services await the auction of suitable spectrum: the regulator expects to auction spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz range later in 2020, followed by 700MHz spectrum in 2021.

Companies Mentioned

Vodafone Greece

OTE (Cosmote)

Wind Hellas

Forthnet (Nova)

On Telecoms

Tellas

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Regional Market Comparison

2.1 Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

2.2 TMI versus GDP

2.3 Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

2.4 Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

3 Country overview

4 Telecommunications market

4.1 Market analysis

5 Regulatory environment

5.1 Background

5.2 Regulatory authority

5.3 Fixed-line developments

5.4 Mobile network developments

6 Mobile market

6.1 Mobile statistics

6.2 Mobile infrastructure

6.3 Mobile data

6.4 Mobile broadband

6.5 Major mobile operators

6.6 Mobile content and applications

7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

7.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

7.5 Other fixed broadband services

8 Digital economy

8.1 E-government

8.2 Infrastructure

9 Fixed network operators

9.1 Overview

9.2 OTE

9.3 Wind Hellas

9.4 Forthnet (Nova)

9.5 Vodafone Greece

9.6 Cyta Hellas

10 Telecommunications infrastructure

10.1 National telecom network

10.2 Smart infrastructure

11 Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdu1tq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005243/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900