Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Confirms Export and Incoming Delivery of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Tests

Chinese Officials Confirm China Won't Restrict Exports of Medical Products Needed to Fight Coronavirus

Company in Late-Stage Negotiations to Secure Distribution Agreement for Additional COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Which is Approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), (the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs announced today that export and delivery of the Company's incoming COVID-19 rapid tests remains on track as previously announced.

Additionally, the Company is in late-stage negotiations to secure rights to distribute a second COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid test, which is approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "Since the Company began taking the fight to COVID-19, we have continued to aggressively search for and evaluate diagnostic tests and other novel technologies that may complement our current product offering and benefit COVID-19 patients. Also, given the nationwide shortage of tests, we believe we are obligated to secure as many additional tests as we can to help with this shortage. To that end, I am excited to say we're in the final stages of securing yet another IgG/IgM antibody rapid test for U.S. distribution. This test is already approved by China's NMPA, is being regularly exported from China, and has strong clinical performance. By securing this additional antibody test, we expect to have an even greater supply to fulfill the substantial demand we're experiencing. We all need to continue to do the very best we can to help COVID-19 patients and those medical professionals for whom they care."

Mr. Disbrow continued, "On March 31, an announcement was made by China's Ministry of Commerce restricting the export of medical materials that have not obtained approval from the NMPA. It is important to note that just yesterday the Associated Press released an article titled, "China says no plans to limit export of anti-virus supplies.' The article states: "Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said Beijing has taken steps to speed up customs clearance while ensuring the quality of exported epidemic-prevention goods. Gao said Thursday, "China has not and will not restrict the export of epidemic prevention materials.' These statements provide us with confidence and are consistent with the information we continue to receive from our test kit licensor. We remain confident about the timely delivery of the Company's incoming order of COVID-19 IgG/IgM tests," commented Mr. Disbrow.

Mr. Disbrow concluded, "We have received further confirmation that the COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test manufactured by Zhejiang Orient Gene is in the approval process with NMPA. We remain highly confident in the test's clinical performance as recently demonstrated in a published, third-party peer-reviewed study and believe that the Zhejiang Orient Gene COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test is a reliable test in detecting COVID-19 antibodies. The independent study demonstrates test accuracy of 98.0% and 94.1% for IgG and IgM, respectively, when using PCR-positive cases as true positives, which we believe establishes strong clinical utility of the test."

The Company will continue to inform our stakeholders about our continuing developments relating to our COVID-19 fight and the progress of the Aytu BioScience business.

