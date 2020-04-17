Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or "Company") applauds Datametrex Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (minority interest shareholder of 26% of the Company) for securing the rights to import COVID-19 detection kit into Canada and other countries around the globe. See Press Release dated April 16, 2020 Health Canada must approve these COVID-19 test kits before they can be used in Canada. Datametrex is currently working with Health Canada to have the approval of these kits fast-tracked.

President & COO, Christian Scovenna added: "On behalf of the executive team and our Board of Directors of the company, we commend and applaud our minority shareholder Datametrex and their entire team for securing the rights globally to import COVID-19 test kits. For many businesses and sectors facing unprecedent times, Datametrex has stepped up as a business leader in helping Canadians during this crisis."

"We strongly believe these kits will assist Canada in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately save lives. It's incredibly rewarding for us to be able to help Canada combat the spread of COVID-19," said Andrew Ryu, chairman of the company.

These test kits are currently in use in some European and Asian countries outside of South Korea. Approval work has commenced with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States to obtain FDA approval and to authorize the tests under the emergency use authorization program run by U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The Company will be updating the market and its shareholders over the next week(s) with a corporate update.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to treat the Covid-19 virus at this time.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions that it will implement into a blockchain supported e-commerce marketplace for the sale of psychedelic and ancillary products in legal jurisdictions.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

About Datametrex AI Limited.

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

