Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2020) - Bay Talent Group (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company") announces it has proposed to change its name to "HIRE Technologies Inc." effective April 21, 2020, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The new name, HIRE Technologies, better reflects the Company's technology focus in the staffing, recruitment, and HR consulting sectors.

"Our mission as an acquirer of technology and staffing firms is to develop a comprehensive network of solutions to assist employers in the pursuit and retention of top talent, with SaaS based technologies at the forefront of our offering," says Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about this new direction in our name and believe it will resonate more strongly with our audience and corporate vision."

In addition to a revised corporate name, HIRE Technologies will be unveiling a new logo and identity, which marks a significant step in the Company's brand evolution.

Upon completion of the name change, the common shares of the Company will continue to be listed for trading on the TSXV under its existing symbol "HIRE".

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

The Company's new website, as of April 21, 2020 will be www.hire.company.

About HIRE Technologies

HIRE Technologies is focused on acquisition of information technology, staffing, and HR consulting firms. They provide their partners with meaningful cross-selling opportunities, access to proprietary operational tools, and a scalable, centralized back-office system to support growth.

HIRE's current operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are staffing firms that offer a range of professional recruitment services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. HIRE's clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

