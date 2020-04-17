Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund Receives Refinitiv Lipper 3- and 5-Year Performance Awards

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), a leading real assets specialty manager, is pleased to announce that the Cohen & Steers SICAV European Real Estate Securities Fund ("The Fund"), has received a 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for the real estate category in France and Switzerland. The Fund was awarded for its strong risk-adjusted performance for the 3- and 5-year periods ended December 31, 2019.

Rogier Quirijns, Head of Europe Real Estate and Senior Portfolio Manager, said:

"We are honored to receive this award for our fund's exceptional performance over the respective three- and five-year periods. We are committed to providing clients with liquid and diversifying real estate investment strategies and believe the current environment presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

"The recent decline in listed real estate share prices has resulted in net asset value (NAV) discounts not seen in years. These NAV discounts may provide active managers with opportunities to exploit temporary mispricing in the market to generate alpha."

The Fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by investing in REITs and other publicly traded real estate companies located in Europe. The Fund seeks to identify companies that we believe have attractive valuations and growth prospects. We believe the European markets offer the potential for strong returns based on variations in country-specific economic and property sector cycles and the diversity of business models. Within the European real estate securities markets, we believe there will be alpha generation opportunities for well-resourced, disciplined, active managers.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

About Cohen?&?Steers SICAV Europe Real Estate Securities Fund. The Fund is a sub-fund of Cohen & Steers SICAV, a Luxembourg-domiciled undertaking for collective investment in transferrable securities (UCITS). Shares of the Fund are only offered pursuant to the current prospectus and the sales of shares of the fund may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. In particular, shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States or to U.S. persons, as more fully described in the Fund's prospectus. See prospectus for additional information including important risk considerations, including potential loss of capital, and details about fees and expenses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The real estate category in Switzerland for the 3- and 5-year periods includes 23 and 20 funds respectively. The real estate category in France for the 3- and 5-year period includes 34 and 33 funds respectively. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

About Lipper Leader Ratings for Consistent Return. Ratings for consistent return reflect funds' historic returns, adjusted for volatility, relative to peers. Ratings are computed for all Lipper classifications with five or more distinct portfolios and span both equity and fixed-income funds. The ratings are subject to change every month and are calculated for the following time periods: 3-year, 5-year, 10-year, and overall. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return. The overall calculation is based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for the Consistent Return metrics over 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods (if applicable).

Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return may be the best fit for investors who value a fund's year-to-year consistency relative to other funds in a particular peer group. Investors are cautioned that some peer groups are inherently more volatile than others, and even Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return in the most volatile groups may not be well suited to shorter-term goals or less risk-tolerant investors.

