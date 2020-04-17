JNC Resources Inc. Mission Statement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / JNC Resources Inc. (CSE:JNC) ("JNC" or the "Company") is a Mineral Exploration Company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of feasible resource properties throughout Canada and the continental United States. Our management team has a proven track record of discovery and is committed to maximizing shareholder value by continuing its exploration success.

JNC's initial project, the Triple 9 in South Central British Columbia, is an excellent example of a new discovery zone to be explored. Please refer to the NI 43-101 report, available on our website and filed on sedar.com.

We are committed to:

Being a progressive, proactive and innovative organization; Demonstrate leadership in the pursuit of excellence within the exploration community; Provide accurate and timely dissemination of information to investors and other stakeholders; Continuously seek out and acquire properties that demonstrate exploration potential; Expanding our land holdings to include: Canada, United States and International Countries; Diversifying our portfolio over several different precious metal categories; Ensuring that our exploration programs are conducted in accordance with stringent quality assurance and control guidelines, along with the highest standard of best practices; Incorporating new, and innovative leading edge technology; Ensuring that our exploration programs consider the use of traditional aboriginal land and provide meaningful opportunities for the economic development of first nation communities; Ensuring all work programs are environmentally accountable with commitment to long-term sustainability.

JNC Resources has created a corporate culture for success. We will continue to develop the opportunity at Triple 9 by obtaining permits to prove historical gold values on the Blue Nose reserve, as well as determining the size and scope of the newly discovered Road Zone massive sulfide showing.

JNC's vision is to create a diversified portfolio of projects. Management's goal is to be fiscally responsible to position the Company for any potential joint venture or partnerships that will enhance shareholder value. With a focus primarily on gold, we are excited about the opportunities of all precious metals exploration that will allow for long term sustainability and growth.

About JNC Resources Inc.

JNC Resources is a North American mining exploration company. Our goal is to develop under-explored properties, benefit from deal flow generated by our strategic partnerships and growth opportunities. Currently JNC is developing our 100% optioned project in South Central British Columbia. The Triple 9 project consists of Gold properties with a new discovery of high levels of base metals, located 20 km's outside the town of Sicamous. JNC will be actively exploring new projects and expanding its portfolio with projects that fulfill the requirements of our seasoned leadership team and continue to maximize shareholder value.

