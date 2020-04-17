The "Impact of COVID-19 on the European Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe is among the largest economies across the globe in terms of industrial production. The GDP of the European Union (EU) was estimated to be $18.8 trillion in 2018, increased from $17.4 trillion in 2017, represented nearly 23% of global GDP. This result owing to the remarkable focus towards the production of all finished goods and services within the country. In 2018, EU industrial production surpassed the level that was observed in 2008. More than 75% of the value of sold production in EU 28 was generated by six member states, including Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, and Poland with 28%, 16%, 12%, 9%, 8%, and 5%, of total EU respectively (Eurostat).

The region has a significant production of food products, motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, and basic metals and fabricated metal products. In 2018, the production of food products in EU 28 increased by nearly 117 billion (16%) compared with 2008. In addition, there is a considerable production of machinery and equipment, such as construction and transportation equipment in European countries, including UK and Germany. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in UK, the production of machinery and equipment increased by 1.8% and reached nearly $36 billion in 2018. However, European countries are currently facing a recession due to factory shutdown and shortage of raw material amid the COVID-19 outbreak. After China, European countries, including Italy, Spain, and UK are highly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the epidemics of COVID-19, the manufacturers of the automobile, chemical, electronics, and aircraft are facing concerns regarding supply chain disruption. The government orders to suspend production is further affecting industrial output in the region. Several automobile companies, retailers, and machinery and equipment manufacturers have temporarily shut down their factories to minimize the spread of coronavirus. For instance, in Italy, Ferrari S.p.A. has suspended production for two weeks due to Italian government orders for nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 epidemic. It is expected that Ferrari and Fiat began producing. Further, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, a part of Tata Motors, suspended its UK production facility in line with the government advise to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The study on the impact of COVID-19 on European industry is classified into automobile, food beverage, machinery, electrical and electronics, aviation, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, travel and tourism, and others. BFSI and automobiles are among the most affected sectors due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. European banks were facing financial and debt crises in 2019 and the COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the financial sector. As per the European Banking Authority (EBA), as of June 2019, the weighted average ratio of non-performing loans stood at 3%, rather than 6% in 2015.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to worsen the level of bad loans in banks' balance sheets. Hence, it is expected that several small and medium-sized businesses will struggle to repay their debts and have been forced to close, which, in turn, will more worsen the condition. However, Europe's central banks are focusing on reviving their economy by offering support to businesses. For instance, during a special meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on 10th March 2020, the Bank of England declared to reduce Bank Rate by 50 basis points from 0.75% to 0.25% to counter the economic shock following from the coronavirus effect. This will support to keep firms in business and support avoiding longer-lasting economic harm.

Key companies getting affected by coronavirus epidemic in the region include Ferrari S.p.A., Siemens AG, BASF SE, British Airways plc, Siare Engineering International Group s.r.l., and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Siare Engineering International Group s.r.l. is in talks with Fiat and Ferrari to help produce more ventilators to fight coronavirus pandemic in Italy. The Italian government has asked Siare to augment its production of ventilators from 160 to 500 per month, as death toll surpassed 5,000 and is growing rapidly. Siare may face concerns regarding obtaining parts, which can be overcome by partnering with automakers with better purchasing power and an efficient supply chain. Apart from automakers, aviation firms are also expected to join ventilator production to cope up with the increasing demand.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the pre and post-COVID-19 impact on the European economy.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European economy.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the European economy.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Government support/bailout packages

2.4. Banking Initiatives

2.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3. Industry Overview

3.1. Historical market growth estimation of the European economy excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect

3.2. Deviations in the European economy growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic

4. Verticals Affected Most

4.1. Automobile

4.2. Food Beverage

4.3. Machinery

4.4. Electrical Electronics

4.5. Aviation

4.6. BFSI

4.7. Retail E-Commerce

4.8. Healthcare

4.9. Travel Tourism

4.10. Others

5. Country Analysis

5.1. Italy

5.2. Spain

5.3. UK

5.4. Germany

5.5. France

5.6. Rest of Europe

6. Company Profiles

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Associated British Foods plc

Aviva plc

BAE Systems plc

BASF SE

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG

British Airways PLC

Dyson Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferrari S.p.A.

Fiat Automobile S.p.A.

J Sainsbury plc

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

KfW Bankengruppe

Nestl S.A.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Novartis AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Siare Engineering International Group s.r.l.

Siemens AG

Tesco PLC

Thomas Cook Group PLC

