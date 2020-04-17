DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung SAF-HOLLAND SE: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 20.05.2020 in Luxembourg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2020-04-17 / 15:06 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. SAF-HOLLAND SE Société européenne Registered Office: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse, L-2320 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. All shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be held as follows: *Annual General Meeting 2020* (the '*AGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 11 a.m.* (Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*'), with the Agenda below, and two *Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders* (the '*EGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 12 p.m.* (noon, CEST), and on *20 May 2020, at 1 p.m. *(CEST), with the Agenda below. Important notice In accordance with Article 1 (1) of the Grand Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introducing measures concerning meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company will not hold a physical meeting. Shareholders may refer to the section 'Attendance and Registration Procedures' in this convening notice for further information. The AGM and EGM will be held via an audio conference initiated from Luxembourg. Shareholders may refer to the section 'Attendance and Registration Procedures' in this convening notice for further information. The AGM and EGM will be held via an audio conference initiated from Luxembourg. *Notice to all Shareholders* All shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND SE (the '*Company*') are hereby given notice upon instruction of the Board of Directors of the Company (the '*Board of Directors*') that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be held via audio conference as follows: Annual General Meeting 2020 (the '*AGM*') will be held on *20 May 2020, at 11 a.m.* (Central European Summer Time, '*CEST*'), with the Agenda below. AGENDA FOR THE AGM 1. *Presentation of the statutory management report and consolidated management report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that both management reports in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 2. *Presentation of the reports by the auditors of the Company in respect of the statutory financial statements of the Company and in respect of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the reports by the auditor in respect of both the statutory and the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 3. *Approval of the statutory financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the statutory financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 4. *Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its Group for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ 5. *Resolution concerning the allocation of the results of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The profit for the 2019 financial year amounts to EUR 6,884,797.68. It is not proposed by the Board of Directors that a dividend be distributed in respect of the results for the fiscal year 2019. The Board of Directors recommends that the profit for the fiscal year 2019 amounting to EUR 6,884,797.68 be carried forward._ 6. *Discharge of each of the persons that have acted as director of the Company during the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019, i.e. Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Martina Merz, Detlef Borghardt, Jack Gisinger, Anja Kleyboldt, Ingrid Jägering and Carsten Reinhardt.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders APPROVE the discharge of each of the persons who has acted as director during the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 with a view to their mandate._ 7. *Discharge to the external auditors of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative, for and in connection with their mandate carried out as external auditor pertaining to the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the shareholders APPROVE the discharge to PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative for, and in connection with, the audit of the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019._ 8. *Renewal of the mandate of the external auditors of the Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020 or until the transfer of the Company to Germany.* _The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérative be re-appointed as external auditors until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020 or until the Company is transferred to Germany._ 9. *Acknowledgment of the resignation of Jack Gisinger as member of the Board of Directors.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting of shareholders acknowledges the resignation of Jack Gisinger from his office as director of the Company with effect as of 20 May 2020 after the AGM._ 10. *Approval of the appointment of the mandate of Ingrid Jägering as new member of the Board of Directors of the Company until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020.* The Board of Directors appointed Ingrid Jägering as member of the Board of Directors by way of co-optation on 5 November 2019. It is proposed that this appointment shall be ratified by the AGM and Ingrid Jägering's appointment as member of the Board of Directors shall run until the date of the annual general meeting that will resolve on the annual accounts for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020. 11. *Approval (advisory vote) of the proposed remuneration policy of the Board of Directors of the Company.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors of the Company be APPROVED by the shareholders for a maximum period of four years, ending no later than the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023._ 12. *Approval (advisory vote) of the remuneration report of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.* _The Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration report of the Company for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 be APPROVED by the shareholders._ *Quorum and majority requirements* There is no quorum of presence requirement for the AGM. The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the voting rights duly present or represented. *Share capital and voting rights* At the date of convening of the AGM, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 453,943.02, and it is divided into 45,394,302 shares having a par value of EUR 0.01 each, all of which are fully paid up. *Available information and documentation* The following information is available on the Company's website in relation to the AGM: https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/annual-genera l-meeting/2020 as of the day of publication of this convening notice in the Luxembourg official gazette _RESA _and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg: a) full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the AGM including draft resolutions in relation to above agenda points to be adopted at the AGM; b) this Convening Notice; c) the total number of shares and attached voting rights issued by the Company as of the date of publication of this convening notice; d) the proxy form as further mentioned below; and e) the correspondence voting form as further mentioned below. *No physical meeting* In light of the exceptional circumstances due to SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of the Grand Ducal Regulation of 20 March 2020 introducing measures on holdings of meetings in companies and other legal entities, the Company decided to hold the AGM via audio conference only without any physical meeting that shareholders could attend. Shareholders are required to vote by means of a proxy designated by the Company or by correspondence. *Attendance and registration procedures* Shareholders are obliged to obtain an attestation from their depository bank ('*Attestation*') which is safe-keeping their shares in the Company stating the number of shares held by the shareholder 14 calendar days before the date of the AGM ('*Record Date*'), i.e. on 6 May 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST). The Attestation must be dispatched by fax or e-mail and the original by regular mail to: *SAF-HOLLAND SE* c/o LINK Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany Fax: +49-89-210-27-289 E-Mail: agm@linkmarketservices.de

