VIP-Media: Meet Oscar Barragan: The Social Media Guru Helping Businesses Get Millions Of Real Followers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / It takes determination to know what you are good at and it takes talent to specialize in an area, grow your skills and put them to use. In an ever changing world, it is a real feat that Oscar Barragan, a 22 year old social media marketing expert and entrepreneur, knew exactly what he was made of when he was just a child.

"I grew up in a small town known in California, living in a one-bedroom trailer with my parents and two younger brothers. Unfortunately, we did not have a ton of money, but I did have the best parents. They were always motivating me and making sure I was on the right path. I watched them work day and night just to make ends meet so every day I promised myself that when I grew up I was going to be someone great so that they could retire and I could help out anyone else in need." Oscar shares.

Soon after, Oscar began to think of ideas to make money, and he stumbled upon social media. He quickly started growing pages on Instagram and receiving messages from people who would reach out to him for advertisement. As he grew the pages, he was saving money, and by the time he was a junior in high school, he had already bought his own sports car.

"I wasn't the brightest student in school so I had multiple teachers tell me I wasn't going to make it anywhere in life. I refused to listen to them and continued my journey." Oscar says.

Today, Oscar is a social media marketing expert and entrepreneur who has grown multiple Instagram pages to millions of followers and helped clients grow and scale their businesses. He has grown pages in all niches including memes, models, cars, entrepreneurship and music. Depending on the niche and what the client needs, Oscar can grow up to 100K real followers (not fake or artificial) in just two weeks.

Oscar offers three different types of services: growing the client's pages, advertising their business through Oscar's 5M+ network, or running their page for them at a monthly cost. He has provided his services to notable figures including @smitty_, Post Malone's DJ.

"I never wanted to be like the rest of the world and work a 9-5 job. I always dreamed of building a legacy and being known for extraordinary things." Oscar recounts. "It is hard at first and there are a lot of obstacles that get in your way, but once you get past them, the freedom of doing whatever you want whenever you want is indescribable."

Oscar was also motivated to start his business by his desire to help people. This is what success is for him--it is measured by the positive effects you have on people's lives. To help others succeed is more rewarding than money itself, according to Oscar.

Moreover, Oscar stresses that although capital is a challenge when starting a business, it is not the biggest challenge. The hardest thing to do is to have the right mentality--because with it you can actually get through anything, including not having money. That is why "when there's a will there's a way" is one of Oscar's favorite quotes.

"Mindset is the most important thing when starting a business. Starting a business is not easy, and no one would be able to get through the obstacles without having a strong mindset." Oscar stresses. "What goes on in your head constantly has a direct impact on your behavior and your behavior has a direct impact on important decisions that will have to be made."

Without the right mindset, it is difficult to overcome obstacles. For example, with his mindset, Oscar is able to think of fear as a tool--given that it is what forces people to rethink their decisions. Mindset has helped Oscar learn how to control fear and use it in a positive manner.

"My biggest word of advice for those trying to start their own business is to just do it. Too many people waste days, months and even years debating on whether to execute an idea or not. Without risk, there is no reward." Oscar advises. "The truth is there is not one single successful person on this Earth that has never taken a risk."

Oscar also advises to not get caught up in what other people tell you and seek advice from those who have already made it. At the same time, it is important to follow your own path and build your own legacy.

In the near future, Oscar plans to start investing in real estate. He already passed his real estate exam and is a licensed realtor in the state of California. He wants to go into commercial real estate and advertise his properties and projects using his social media network.

In the meantime, Oscar will continue to provide his social media marketing services to his clients, who can expect not just results but also transparency from Oscar and his work. Unlike some marketers who lie and deceive their clients by claiming to grow and scale businesses but actually just buying fake followers, Oscar likes to keep it real with his clients.

"Trust and loyalty are the biggest things in any business, and I am always 100% truthful and upfront with any problems. If I can't get something done or there is an issue, I will make sure to address that as soon as possible." Oscar says.

