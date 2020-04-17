Austrian power provider Verbund has shut down its coal-fired district heating plant in the state of Styria as planned. This means that coal power generation in Austria is now history, paving the way for a switch to a 100% renewable power supply by 2030. However, Photovoltaic Austria emphasizes that Austria needs a well-considered plan for clean energy, as a quarter of the nation's electricity is still generated from fossil fuels.From pv magazine Germany Austrian largest power provider, Verbund, shut down the Mellach district heating plant in the Austrian state of Styria on Friday. The shutdown ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...