The "Smart Homes in Europe: Telco State of Play and New Approaches to Service Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Homes in Europe: Telco State of Play and New Approaches to Service Monetization provides an executive-level overview of the smart home market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart home market and smart home ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key new monetization approaches being implemented in Europe.

Over the past few years, a number of European telecom operators have been active in the smart home space, launching and expanding their smart home portfolios. This report analyzes recent telco smart home developments, portfolios, and proposition details in the region.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Introduction: an overview of the smart home ecosystem and segmentation of smart home solutions in Europe.

Smart Home State of Play in Europe: an analysis of recent telco smart home developments, portfolios and proposition details in the region.

New Approaches to Service Monetization: this section offers selected European telco case studies, detailing their smart home value propositions and monetization approaches.

Key Findings and Recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for telcos on how to approach the smart home market and evolve their current strategies in order to benefit from the smart home opportunity.

Key Highlights

Telcos tend to leverage partnerships in order to expand their smart home portfolios.

Telecom operators in Europe are increasingly focusing on smart speakers with voice assistants at the center of the smart home value proposition.

A number of telcos are bundling smart home solutions with existing telecom services like fixed broadband and postpaid mobile plans as well as convergence packages.

Telcos are pursuing several monetization approaches for smart home services.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Section 1: Introduction

Overview of the Smart Home Ecosystem

Type of Smart Home Solutions: Global Perspective

Section 2: Smart Home State of Play in Europe

Recent Smart Home Developments

Operator Smart Home Portfolios

Telco Proposition Details

Smart Home Subscriber and Revenue Data

Section 3: New Approaches to Service Monetization

Bundling Smart Home with Multiplay Packages

Smart Speakers and Voice Assistants

'Add to Plan' Approach

Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple

BT

Datek

E.ON

EE

Google

Movistar

MTS

Orange

Samsung

Telefonica

Telekom

Telia

Tunstall Healthcare

ULE Alliance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5kyxn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200417005409/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900