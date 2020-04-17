The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.04.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.04.2020ISIN NameDE000A2H9VG9 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2H9VH7 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2H9VJ3 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PANR9 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PADM1 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PADP4 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PADQ2 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PADR0 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PPAU8 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PPAT0 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PPAV6 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PWZC9 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2PWZD7 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A0Q8NE4 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A0Q8NC8 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A0X8994 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A0X9AA8 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A1CXBV8 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A1XEFE1 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A1XE2Q3 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A12GJD2 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A14ZT85 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2DQ7P3 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A2DQ7Q1 Legal & General UCITS ETF plcDE000A1EMHE0 Tonkens Agrar AGUS4432011082 Howmet Aerospace Inc.FR0000045072 Credit Agricole S.A.