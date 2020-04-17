Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Starke Biotech-News...Sensationelle Meldung schießt die Firma direkt in neue Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141Q2 ISIN: CA8283631015 Ticker-Symbol: S0C 
Tradegate
17.04.20
16:11 Uhr
5,260 Euro
-0,145
-2,68 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1955,35017:58
5,2155,33517:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCREST METALS
SILVERCREST METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVERCREST METALS INC5,260-2,68 %